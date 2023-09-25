DoorDash driver who followed GPS into water charged, police say

DoorDash driver goes into water Police in Middleton, Massachusetts, are investigating after authorities said a delivery driver followed GPS directions into a body of water on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Middleton Police Department)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIDDLETON, Mass. — A delivery driver is facing charges after following GPS directions into a body of water while trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order in northeastern Massachusetts, according to authorities and WFXT.

Police in Middleton said they got a call around 11:40 a.m. Friday from a driver who said their vehicle had become disabled in a body of water in the woods.

When authorities arrived, they found a panicked driver who said that they were following GPS directions to an address in Middleton when it led them down a dirt road “and then somehow (they) ended up driving into a body of water,” according to police.

With the Dunkin’ order in hand, the driver was able to get out the of vehicle and walk to a nearby home, where they called for help, according to WFXT. Police said officers found the vehicle in question down a dirt path behind 18 Kenney Road. It was still running and partially submerged in water.

The driver, who was not identified, will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, WFXT reported. Authorities said they are also requesting a suspension of the driver’s license.

