Driver accused of using TikTok when crash happened that involved 6 vehicles, killed 5 A man was arrested Thursday following an investigation after a crash last January that left five people dead in Chandler, Arizona, officials say. (Arizona Department of Public Safety /Arizona Department of Public Safety)

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested Thursday following an investigation after a crash last January that left five people dead in Chandler, Arizona, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that around 6 a.m. on Jan. 12, a crash involving two commercial vehicles happened on the eastbound Interstate 10 by Chandler Boulevard. When the crash happened, Interstate 10 was closed due to an earlier crash that involved a few semi-trucks.

The driver at fault who was operating a tractor-trailer was identified by authorities as Danny G. Tiner, 36, according to The Associated Press. He was arrested on Thursday.

DPS said he reportedly at first told investigators that he got a message on his work tablet and had acknowledged it. He said when he looked back at the traffic, he realized traffic was stopped and couldn’t stop his vehicle in time, according to the AP.

Five people were killed in the crash and immediately after the crash, troopers suspected that the driver was distracted, DPS said.

Other victims were trapped in burning vehicles as a result of a fire from the crash for about two hours, according to the AP.

An investigation found that he was driving 68 mph in a 55 mph construction zone, the AP reported.

Tiner was also reportedly actively using TikTok on his cellphone right before the crash happened, DPS said. That was found out after Tiner turned his phone over to investigations who did a forensic examination of it.

Tiner was charged with five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment, and a count of tampering with physical evidence, DPS said.