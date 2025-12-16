Elle Fanning crushes over Jack Black, calls him ‘hottest man’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Jack Black attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning has come clean about one of her crushes.

She has called Jack Black “the hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Fanning had made the comment during an interview with her sister for Vanity Fair.

He, of course, responded in a Jack Black way, saying, “Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia? Where when you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really you’re like this gorgeous creature? I think she’s got like the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature apparently," Entertainment Weekly reported.

He then called the condition she had “goblin dysmorphia.”

Black added, “Thank you. I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes, because I can’t quite process what I’m hearing there. But thank you, Elle.”

“Anaconda” co-star Paul Rudd doubled down on Fanning’s comments, telling Black, “I will say on behalf of Elle Fanning, I get it. I really do. I adore you, Jack. As does America! As does the world! Elle’s got it right. Elle’s got it right.”

Rudd was selected as People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021; Black has not had the honor.

Fanning’s long-time boyfriend Gus Wenner accepts her penchant for the “Kung Fu Panda” actor.

Fanning told Jimmy Fallon that Wenner gave her the green light, saying “You’re her hall pass,” when Wenner and Black met at a valet stand at the Golden Globes as Fanning stood nearby, embarrassed. Black’s wife, Tanya Hadden, was at the awards ceremony too.

“We were laughing,” Fanning said. “I mean, I was turning bright red. I still am.”

