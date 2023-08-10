Emmy Awards ceremony delayed to January

Emmy Awards Organizers announced that the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Jan. 15, 2024. It had been scheduled to go on in September 2023. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been pushed from September to January amid ongoing strikes in Hollywood, the Television Academy and Fox announced Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Academy and Fox said the ceremony will be aired at 8 p.m. EST on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15, 2024. It had been set to broadcast on Sept. 18.

The show, which “will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year,” will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at LA Live, organizers said.

The announcement came weeks after Variety reported that vendors for the ceremony had been told it would not take place in September.

The delay comes as Hollywood writers and actors strike. The Writers Guild of America, the union that represents 11,500 film and television writers, began to strike in May and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents 160,000 actors, joined the strike last month.

In May, organizers postponed the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been set to air on June 17. A new date for the ceremony has not been announced amid the ongoing strikes.

