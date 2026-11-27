FILE PHOTO: Macaulay Culkin smiles while holding an award at the American Comedy Awards. Culkin won Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for his work in director Chris Columbus's film, "Home Alone." Find out where "Home Alone" was ranked on Entertainment Weekly's home for the holidays list of films. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The end of the year is a time to reflect. It is also the time to snuggle under a warm blanket and watch one of the sappy holiday films.

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There are countless films, not to mention those on Lifetime and Hallmark Channel, that tackle the holiday getaway, returning home to celebrate, or dreading the season with family.

Entertainment Weekly has ranked what it called the top 25 best coming-home-for-the-holidays movies, calling them the best of all time and perfect for a cold winter’s night.

Kicking off the list at No. 25 is “Happiest Season” from 2020, starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber.

“The Best Man Holiday” from 2013 comes in at No. 21, 14 years after “The Best Man.” It reunites old college friends, “where old grudges and older secrets immediately surface.”

Maybe surprisingly, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is only No. 16 on Entertainment Weekly’s list.

Note: the list is a bit eclectic and was compiled by Entertainment Weekly.

Here is the top 10:

“Remember the Night” (1940) “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987) “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) “Black Christmas” (1974) “The Dead” (1987) “Home Alone” (1990) “Spencer” (2021) “Tora-san, Our Lovable Tramp” (1969) “The Lion in Winter” (1968) “The Ice Storm” (1997)

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