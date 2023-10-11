Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested after mother’s death

In custoday FILE PHOTO: Sergio Brown in police custody in connection to the murder of his mother. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities took former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown into custody Wednesday, weeks after police found his mother dead behind her home in the Chicago suburbs, according to reports and jail records.

Officers arrested Brown near San Diego after he was deported Tuesday from Mexico, CNN reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source. Jail records from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office showed Brown was booked into jail on Tuesday.

He was in custody on a felony fugitive arrest charge, according to jail records and Fox News.

His arrest came after police in Maywood, Illinois, found 73-year-old Myrtle Brown dead along a creek near her home on Sept. 16, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She had been assaulted and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, according to the newspaper.

Authorities found Myrtle Brown after her family called police, saying that they were unable to reach either her or her son, WGN-TV reported. Brown remained missing after his mother’s body was found, and family members urged people with information on his whereabouts to call police.

Days later, videos appeared on social media that appeared to have been posted by Brown in which he called his mother’s death “fake news.” Police were investigating to determine whether the videos were authentic, according to the Sun-Times.

Brown played seven seasons in the NFL with most of his time spent with the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, WGN reported.

