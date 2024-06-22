FAA investigating after Southwest Airlines plane dropped altitude

FAA investigating: Federal authorities are investigating after a low-altitude alert was triggered as a Southwest plane prepared to land in Oklahoma City. ((C)2024 ROBIN GUESS 623-261-6041/robin - stock.adobe.com)

Federal authorities are investigating after a low-altitude alert was triggered as a Southwest Airlines plane was preparing to land in Oklahoma City.

The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers notified pilots with Southwest about a warning just after midnight Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The plane was about nine miles from the Will Rogers World Airport, the AP reported. Flightradar24′s data said that the plane descended to about 525 feet above the ground.

“Southwest 4069, low altitude alert. You doing OK?” an air traffic controller asked the pilots of the plane, according to the AP.

“Yeah, we’re going around, 4069,” the pilots responded.

The FAA released a statement to CNN saying it was investigating the incident.

“After an automated warning sounded, an air traffic controller alerted the crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 that the aircraft had descended to a low altitude nine miles away from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.”

CNN also obtained a statement from Southwest Airlines.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees,” the airline said. “Southwest is following its robust Safety Management System and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities with the aircraft’s approach to the airport.”

There is no proof that the descent was caused by a mechanical failure, The New York Times reported.

