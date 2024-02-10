Family finds mysterious metal object on roof of their house; FAA investigating

Mysterious item on roof: File photo. A family in Philadelphia found a metal object on their roof and have been puzzled trying to figure it what it is or where it came from. (BanksPhotos/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — A family in Pennsylvania found a metal object on their roof and have been puzzled trying to figure it what it is or where it came from.

The Lima family made the discovery on Tuesday on their roof in Philadelphia, according to KYW-TV. It appeared to be about about 8 feet tall and 2 feet long. The color of the object appeared to be rusted.

“It looks exactly like a plane window section,” Fabian Lima said, according to the news outlet. “I have not heard of any planes missing doors in this area, so I have a hard time saying that was a straight face, but it’s the only thing I can think of.”

The family contacted the Federal Aviation Association.

“If it really did fall from an airplane, I would have thought it would have gone right through,” Fabian Lima said, according to WCAU. “But apparently that was not the ... I didn’t ever really think that’s what it was, but it looked so much like that that it had to be investigated.”

Two FAA investigations went out to the house on Wednesday to look at the object, KYW reported. They photographed it and measured it. They also told the Limas to hold on to it.

The FAA investigations also spoke with neighbors to see if they had any knowledge if something had fallen as part of their investigation, the news outlet reported.

An FAA spokesperson told WCAU that the object did not come from an aircraft.

What the metal object is or what it is from has not yet been determined.

