Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies

FILE PHOTO: Giorgio Armani poses on the runway during Giorgio Armani S/S 2025 fashion show on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

The fashion house confirmed he died on Thursday at his home, The Associated Press reported.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force:Giorgio Armani,” the company said in a statement, according to Sky News.

Known as “Re Giorgio” or “King George,” Armani was the “creative and business force behind one of fashion’s last great independent empires,” the AP said.

He was recently hospitalized and was advised by his doctors not to attend the annual Armani Privé fall/winter collection debut, the first time since its start 20 years ago, the AP reported in July.

Armani had also missed Milan Fashion Week for the first time this year.

