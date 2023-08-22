Father of Tennessee Titans’ CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was killed after an explosion at his home in North Carolina.

WSOC reported that one other person was injured in the blast that happened around midnight Tuesday near Lake Norman in Mooresville.

BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl — Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023

When first responders arrived at the property, they said they found one person — who was not identified — leaving the house. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was found among the debris. Family members said it was Robert Farley, Caleb Farley’s father. The identification was confirmed by Iredell County Emergency Management, which added that Caleb Farley was not at home at the time of the blast, WSOC reported.

He was, however, at the 6,300-square-foot property talking with investigators on Tuesday morning, Reuters and ESPN reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no indication as to what caused the explosion.

Caleb Farley was drafted by the Titans in 2021 and, after several injuries, was placed on the injury reserve in November 2022, according to WSOC. Before being put on the IR, he had nine games as starting cornerback last season and had 10 tackles. In 2021, his rookie year, he also suffered a season-ending injury, according to the Titans.

Caleb Farley lost his mother, Robin, to breast cancer on Jan. 8, 2018, according to the team’s website. He said of his mother, “She filled my heart with the love of God and that’s why I am where I am today.”