Father’s Day 2023: Quotes about dads that will make you smile

Father's Day quotes Add a quote to your Father's Day card to tell dad how you feel. (Pikusisi-Studio/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s sometimes hard to tell Dad just what you mean.

So, if you are searching for a way to tell him he’s the tops this Father’s Day, here are a few suggestions for notes to include in your Father’s Day cards, or that perfect quote for your social media post.

>> Read more trending news

  • “To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides
  • “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin
  • “It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor
  • “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham
  • “Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait
  • “There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” — Jim Gaffigan
  • “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano
  • “Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham
  • “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” — Jon Stewart
  • “A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.” — Unknown
  • “Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.” — Unknown
  • “My daughter’s only 6 months old and already drawing. I’d hang it on the fridge but honestly, it’s absolute garbage.” — Ryan Reynolds
  • “A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale
  • “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” — Unknown
  • “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert
  • “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter
  • “A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” — Unknown
  • “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce
  • “A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” — Unknown
  • “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud
  • “No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak
  • “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” — Liza Minnelli
  • “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr
  • “My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there.” — Max Lucado
  • “[My father] has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton
  • “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” — Harper Lee
  • “What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity.” — Jean Paul
  • “Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.” — Al Unser
  • “You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” —Jerry Seinfeld
  • “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” — Dave Attell
  • “[Fatherhood is] the greatest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens; it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before they’ve ever swam in it.” — Michael Bublé
  • “My father had a profound influence on me, he was a lunatic.” — Spike Milligan
  • “You gotta love dads. At my wedding, when I tripped on my wedding dress and fell flat on my face, Dad said, “Don’t worry, you’ll do better next time.”” — Melanie White
Latest trending news:
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!