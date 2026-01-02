FBI: Man, 18, accused of planning ISIS attack at NC grocery store

The FBI said it prevented an attack at a North Carolina grocery store-fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve.

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man is accused of planning an ISIS-style attack at a grocery store on New Year’s Eve, federal authorities said on Friday.

Christian Sturdivant, from the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly planning a deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant, according to federal investigators.

The arrest took place on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

#BREAKING The #FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS. The @USAO_WDNC and FBI Special Agent in Charge will announce details at an 11:30 am news conference in… pic.twitter.com/APsaKTdeuF — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 2, 2026

