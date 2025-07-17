FDA reauthorizes Juul e-cigarettes, refills

FILE PHOTO: Juul packages are seen on a shelf at Empire Smoke Shop on December 07, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. The FDA has reauthorized Juul to allow it to sell its products. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration has reauthorized Juul e-cigarettes, allowing them to be sold in the U.S.

The FDA announced on Thursday that Juul can keep its products on the market, after the company submitted studies that claim that its e-cigarettes are less harmful for adult smokers and that there may be a benefit in switching from smoking to vaping, The Associated Press reported.

The FDA’s decision is for both tobacco and menthol-flavored products that contain nicotine.

Juul will be one of two companies in the U.S. authorized to sell menthol-flavored vapes, the AP reported.

“This is an important milestone for the company and I think we made a scientifically sound case for the role that menthol can play in e-vapor,” Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said.

The company had been valued at more than $13 billion but the FDA had ordered it to remove its items from store shelves in June 2022. The agency lifted the ban a month later, due to an appeal by Juul, Reuters reported.

Still, the company suffered financially from it, after there were thousands of lawsuits filed against it, claiming that the devices were marketed to children and teens, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Juul had several fruit and candy flavors at one point, the AP reported.

The lawsuits, which were settled for more than a billion dollars, forced the company to drastically cut its workforce and affected the company’s bottom line, Bloomberg and Forbes reported.

The marketing ban was officially lifted in 2024 and allowed Juul’s application under scientific review, which eventually resulted in the federal reauthorization, The Wall Street Journal reported.

