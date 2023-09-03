Firefighter steps in to stop man accused of abusing dog

FORT MYERS — A Florida man is accused of striking a dog and tightening a strap around the animal’s head and pulling it before a firefighter intervened, authorities said.

Anthony Victor Dillon, 46, of Fort Myers, was arrested on Friday and charged with animal abuse, including torture, inflicting pain and serious physical injury, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to a police report, Lt. Kolin Manning of the San Carlos Fire Station said he was inside his office on Thursday when he observed Dillon with a bicycle attached to a trailer, WINK-TV reported.

Manning told police officers that he saw Dillon take the black dog, named Bob, out of the trailer and strike it, according to the television station. Dillon then allegedly put an orange strap around the animal’s head, tightening its collar and striking it in the head twice.

Manning said he intervened and got Dillon to stop, WINK reported.

Firefighters brought water and ice to cool the dog down. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, according to the television station.

“Bob has a long road to recovery, in part from the abuse he was dealt, along with suffering from heat stroke,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Nestor Montoya said in a Facebook video posted on Saturday.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery, Montoya said.

Police arrested Dillon and he was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Bail was set at $10,000 and Dillon is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2, online records show.