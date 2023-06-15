Firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

Firefighters in Indiana made a daring — make that a darling — rescue on Thursday.

Fire crews from the Carmel Fire Department answered the call to rescue a family of kittens who had become stuck in a storm drain. Firefighters say they’re used to pulling ducklings from drains, but not kittens.

According to the fire department, officials don’t know how the kittens got down there, but firefighters were able to pull them all out to safety. There was some water that had collected where the kittens were stuck.

Meow this is a cute one! We routinely pull baby ducks out of storm drains, but today we pulled a whole family of kittens out! Not sure how they ended up there, but all were rescued safely and are on their way to the Hamilton County, Humane Society! pic.twitter.com/idKGXMkyAC — Carmel Fire (@CarmelFireDept) June 15, 2023

In all, the fire department saved six kittens, WISH reported. They were all OK and taken to the Hamilton County Humane Society, according to WXIN and the fire department.

The Humane Society confirmed with Cox Media Group National Content Desk that the kittens are among the animals at the shelter. The shelter has so many kittens that they’re running out of food, according to a Facebook post published on Thursday afternoon. See the links below if you would like to help, or visit the society’s Facebook page.