Flights resume at El Paso airport as FAA lifts temporary closure order

Flights into and out of El Paso International Airport have been grounded for 10 days.

EL PASO, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport for 10 days. The FAA lifted the closure order on Wednesday morning after more than nine hours of flights ordered to remain on the ground.

On its website, the agency cited unspecified “special security reasons” as the reason for the closure. The restrictions include all commercial, cargo and general aviation flights, KTSM reported.

Cartel drones breached El Paso airspace

Update 10:01 a.m. ET Feb. 11: According to a social media post by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Mexican cartel drones breached U.S. airspace over El Paso, causing the temporary closure of the El Paso International Airport.

The Defense Department took action to disable the drones, Duffy wrote.

“The threat has been neutralized,” Duffy wrote.

The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion.



The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.



The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming. https://t.co/xQA1cMy7l0 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 11, 2026

Closure related to Mexican cartel drones

Update 9:40 a.m. ET Feb. 11: An official within the Trump administration said the closure was tied to Mexican cartel drones and that U.S. military personnel disabled them, The Associated Press reported.

Both the FAA and Defense Department said there was no threat to commercial traffic. The official, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, did not say how many drones were involved or how they were disabled.

FAA lifts temporary closure

Update 9:13 a.m. ET Feb. 11: The Federal Aviation Administration said it has lifted the temporary closure of airspace over El Paso that was imposed late Tuesday.

There is no threat to commercial aviation,“ the FAA wrote on social media. “All flights will resume as normal.”

The brief shutdown was related to a test of new counter-drone technology at nearby Fort Bliss, The New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 11, 2026

United issues travel waivers

Update 8:41 a.m.ET Feb. 11: United Airlines announced that it was issuing travel waivers to customers impacted by the closure at El Paso International Airport, The New York Times reported.

Those travelers can change their tickets without paying a change fee or fare difference if the new flight is scheduled between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, United said.

Original report: According to a notice posted by the FAA, the restriction went into effect at 11:30 p.m. MT local time on Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m. MT for the airspace over El Paso and the neighboring community Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The airport, in posts on its social media platforms, issued a travel advisory about the grounded flights. Officials said the restriction had been issued “on short notice” and were waiting for more guidance from the FAA.

The closure does not include Mexican airspace, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s a complete ground stop … not even medevac are allowed to fly,” an air-traffic controller was heard telling flight crews, according to CNN.

“Wow,” a flight crew responds in flight control audio recorded by LiveATC.net, CNN reported.

A statement from the City of El Paso said that “commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction,” KVIA reported. Officials said that travelers should contact their airlines for more information.

In its notice, the FAA said the federal government “may use deadly force” if an aircraft violating the airspace is believed to pose “an imminent security threat,” The New York Times reported.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), who represents San Antonio, said he did not know what was going on.

“Sorry, I don’t have some clear answer,” Castro told the Times early Wednesday. He added that the ground stops were surprising.

State Rep. Vincent Perez, who represents the El Paso area, said he had no information about the restriction.

”I have never heard of an American airspace being shut down for 10 days, absent a major emergency,” Perez told the newspaper.

The closest airports to El Paso are Albuquerque International Sunport, a four-hour drive; and Tucson International Airport, which is about five hours away, CNN reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group