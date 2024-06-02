Fore! Moose gets loose on Idaho golf course

Moose got loose: Wildlife and police officers pose with the moose that got loose and trotted onto a golf course Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho. (Pocatello Police Department)

POCATELLO, Idaho — The only moose associated with golf was the late Julius Boros, the sweet-swinging pro who won 18 PGA Tour events and three majors and earned his nickname because of his large frame.

Until Saturday. Golfers chasing birdies and eagles encountered a moose on the course.

The animal decided to tale a stroll on a golf course in Idaho, prompting a call for help to wildlife officials.

According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, a yearling cow moose wandered onto the links at the Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello at about 8 a.m. MDT.

Since the moose did not have a tee time, course officials were concerned, and officers with the Pocatello Police Department soon contacted Idaho Fish and Game. Wildlife officials determined that the animal had been observed on Donrich Avenue in Pocatello before moving to a residence on Tech Farm Road.

From there, the moose jumped a fence and began grazing on the fairway of the golf course, wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officials corraled the animal near some pine trees and directed golfers to play around -- and through -- while the moose was subdued. The moose was tranquilized and loaded onto a trailer and taken to a remote location, according to the news release.

“During this time of year, it is not uncommon for us to get calls like this,” Zach Lockyer, a Fish and Game regional wildlife manager, said in a statement. “When female moose have new calves, they kick their yearlings out, and sometimes those young moose get themselves into some weird places.”

