Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter dead at 36

Josh Seiter: File photo. Josh Seiter appeared on the 11th season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015. (Dara-Michelle Farr via Getty Images)

Josh Seiter, who appeared as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” in 2015, has died, his family said. He was 36.

Seiter’s family shared the news of his death in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement on his official Instagram account read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The cause of death was not given, but the family’s post ended with message “for anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis,” adding a telephone number to reach out for help, Deadline reported.

Seiter was a contestant on the 11th season of “The Bachelorette,” vying for the affections of Kaitlyn Bristowe, Variety reported. He was eliminated after the first week of the show, according to the entertainment news website.

Seiter had been working as a model and as an adult film actor, People reported.

Earlier this year, he revealed that he was bisexual. He had been engaged to an exotic male dancer, Out Magazine reported.

On Thursday, Seiter posted a photo of himself on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

In an Instagram post approximately two years ago, Seiter called himself “a suicide attempt survivor,” adding that he battled obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

“I refuse to give up,” he wrote at the time.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

