Former Parkland school resource officer who failed to confront gunman in 2018 found not guilty Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS)

Former Parkland school resource officer who stayed outside during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Feb. 2018 was found not guilty by a jury Thursday.

Scot Peterson, 60, was acquitted of seven counts of child neglect and three counts of culpable negligence for the deaths and injuries of 10 people on the third floor of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to the New York Times.

Peterson was also found not guilty of a count of perjury for comments he made after the shooting, the Times reported. The jury deliberated for about 19 hours over four days.

“I got my life back after 4½ years,” Peterson said outside the courtroom following the hearing, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster.”

Peterson was a former Broward County sheriff’s deputy, according to the Times. Peterson was the only armed resource officer at the high school at the time of the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

In a shooting carried out by a former student at the high school in Parkland, 17 people were killed and 17 were injured, the Times reported. The gunman was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Peterson was the only other person than the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, to be charged in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Peterson was accused of ignoring training and doing nothing when the shooting was taking place, CNN reported.

The trial was one of the first in the country against a police officer for not taking action during a mass shooting. If he was convicted, the conviction could have paved the way for prosecutors to pursue any actions over other law enforcement officers’ responses to mass shootings, according to the Times. An investigation is still going on about officers waiting over an hour at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas before they entered two of the classrooms in May 2022. 21 people were killed.

If Peterson was convicted he could have been sentenced to around 100 years in prison which could have been unlikely due to his clear record and could have lost his $104,000 annual pension, The Associated Press reported.

Peterson was arrested after a 15-month investigation into the actions of law enforcement following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2019.











