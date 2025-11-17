Former youth league treasurer accused of stealing $207K from organization

Ahnaysa Kristina Turner is accused of stealing more than $207,000 from the Sarasota Little League over several years.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida woman who formerly served as a treasurer for a Little League organization is accused of stealing more than $207,000 from league funds over the past three years, authorities said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Ahnaysa Kristina Turner, 35, of Sarasota, was arrested on Nov. 13. She was charged with larceny grand theft.

Detectives said the alleged thefts occurred between November 2022 and September 2025. Turner was a member of the Sarasota Little League’s executive board and was named treasurer in September 2022. She was the only person controlling the purse strings for the league.

According to the affidavit, Turner made more than 160 unauthorized off-season ATM withdrawals totaling $159,060. She then used her bank card issued by the league to make $14,527.15 worth of unauthorized purchases from Amazon.

The affidavit also stated that Turner made 120 in-season cash ATM withdrawals during her tenure totaling $95,670. Of that amount, $63,780 was paid in cash to the league’s umpires.

League president Alexis Meininghaus, who filed the complaint, first noticed the missing funds when she became president in July 2025. She told WWSB that the league began receiving notices about bounced checks and unpaid invoices.

Meininghaus said Turner had consistently reported between $80,000 $120,000 in the checking account and about $30,000 in savings during board meetings.

“It took several months” to gain access to the bank account because Turner “always had one excuse after another,” Meininghaus told the television station. When she finally was able to check the accounts in October 2025, she discovered $949 in checking and $6,000 in savings.

“After having a mini-stroke about that, my VP … and I spoke to her over the phone and she admitted to the theft, not to the extent of the amount, but she did admit to stealing money,” Meininghaus told WFLA.

Meininghaus then called the sheriff’s office.

Because of the delinquent accounts, the league lost its nonprofit status and is seeking reinstatement, the affidavit stated.

The league hosted a Family Fun fundraiser on Saturday to help raise funds to recoup the organization’s losses.

The league’s 15-member board has implemented new financial controls to prevent future theft, hiring a new accountant, bookkeeper, consultant and attorney.

Meininghaus said it was disappointing to learn about Turner’s alleged thefts.

“She was a personal friend of mine before even joining the board,” she said. “Our kids went to day care together, so the betrayal on the personal side was hard too.”

Turner is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on Dec. 12.

