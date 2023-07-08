Fort Worth shooting: 2 men arrested in shooting that left 3 dead, 8 injured after July 4 gathering Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas. (Fort Worth Police Department/Fort Worth Police Department)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement on Facebook that Christopher Redic Jr. 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were both arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection with the shooting late July 3.

“We at the FWPD took it personally, along with all of Fort Worth. We are proud to announce that for the residents of Fort Worth, for the community of Como, and most importantly for the victims who died that day,” Noakes said.

Noakes said it believed that the shooting was gang-related and happened after an altercation, according to The Associated Press.

Before midnight Tuesday, hundreds of people were walking around Horne Street after ComoFest in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, according to KXAS. ComoFest is the animal of an annual Fourth of July party in the area.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital by private cars or by ambulance, according to CNN. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people were killed in the shooting and they have been identified as Paul Willis, 18; Cynthia Santos, 22; and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, per the AP.

“This act of violence has affected our entire city and terrorized the strong Como community, but most tragically has taken the lives of three innocent victims, Cynthia Santos, Gabriella Navarrete, and Paul Willis. Thank you to the entire Fort Worth Police Department, particularly the homicide and gang units for their around-the-clock efforts. The investigation is ongoing, but we are hopeful that these arrests can be a path toward healing for our community. We will continue the hard work, support, and collaboration needed to keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in a statement on Facebook.