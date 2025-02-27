Gene Hackman dies: Stars react to actor’s death, what he left behind

FILE PHOTO: Gene Hackman poses with his Cecil B. DeMille Award backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home on Feb. 26. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Hollywood is mourning the unexpected death of Gene Hackman.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawana, and their dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. No cause of death has been released but foul play was not suspected, The Associated Press reported.

They were found when deputies conducted a welfare check at the home around 1:45 p.m. local time, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hollywood remembered Hackman and the slate of films he left behind.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in 1974′s “The Conversation,” wrote on Instagram, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Edgar Wright called Hackman “the greatest” on social media.

George Takai called Hackman “one of the true giants,” Variety reported.

We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on… pic.twitter.com/OfmXVCG0jt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 27, 2025

Piers Morgan said Hackman “was one of the all-time great actors and brilliant in everything he ever did,” Deadline reported.

Aside from the very sad circumstances of his death, Gene Hackman was one of the all-time great actors and brilliant in everything he ever did from French Connection and Unforgiven to Mississippi Burning, The Conversation and Superman. We’ve lost a giant of the big screen. pic.twitter.com/usA27asrdP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 27, 2025

BAFTA called Hackman’s career “illustrious,” Sky News reported.

We are saddened to hear that the much-celebrated actor Gene Hackman has died aged 95.



Hackman's illustrious career spanned over six decades and earned him BAFTA wins for his work in Unforgiven, The French Connection and The Poseidon Adventure. pic.twitter.com/hwgqpff5sZ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 27, 2025





