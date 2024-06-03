‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’: Cyndi Lauper announces final tour

Final tour FILE PHOTO: Cyndi Lauper performs after the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. Lauper announced Monday that she will be embarking on her farewell tour this year. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

More than 40 years after she became a household name, Cyndi Lauper announced that this year will be her final tour.

>> Read more trending news

The singer/songwriter announced the tour on Monday morning, saying that she will headline arenas in 23 cities across North America, Variety reported.

Lauper, 71, didn’t say why she was calling it quits but may say something as she promotes “Let the Canary Sing,” a documentary about her four-decade career that premiers on Paramount+ this week. She will also cement her place in the entertainment industry with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The documentary will look at not only her long career, but also her “multicultural upbringing in Brooklyn and Queens to her abusive stepfather to her pre-solo-career success with Blue Angel,” USA Today reported.

A soundtrack for “Let the Canary Sing” will be released through Legacy Recordings, Consequence reported.

The tour is being called, what else, “The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” and is her first major tour in about 10 years.

It starts on Oct. 18 in Montreal and ends on Dec. 5 in Chicago.

An artist’s presale starts Tuesday and there will be other presales before the general sale starts at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.

The tour stops include:

Oct. 18 - Montreal, Bell Centre

Oct. 20 - Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 24 - Detroit, Fox Theatre

Oct. 26 - Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 27 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 - New York, Madison Square Garden

Nov. 1 - Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 3 - Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

Nov. 6 - Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

Nov. 8 - Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Hollywood

Nov. 10 - Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Dallas, American Airlines Center

Nov. 14 - Austin, Texas, Moody Center

Nov. 16 - Houston, Toyota Center

Nov. 19 - Phoenix, Footprint Center

Nov. 20 - San Diego, Viejas Arena

Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, Intuit Dome

Nov. 24 - Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena

Nov. 26 - San Francisco, Chase Center

Nov. 30 - Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

Dec. 1 - Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 4 - Minneapolis, Target Center

Dec. 5 - Chicago, United Center

In addition to writing such hits as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors” and “Time After Time,” Lauper won a Tony Award for writing the music and lyrics for the Broadway show “Kinky Boots,” USA Today reported. When she won the Tony, the announcer said it was Lauper’s “first foray onto Broadway as a composer and lyricist” and was her first Tony Award. She had also co-starred in the 2006 production of the “Threepenny Opera.”

She is now working on a Broadway version of the hit movie “Working Girl” which she told USA Today will be on tour in 2025 and Broadway in 2026.

©2024 Cox Media Group