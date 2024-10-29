Gisele Bündchen pregnant with baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen are seen on a bike ride on July 14, 2024 in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (MEGA/GC Images)

Gisele Bündchen will soon be a mom to three now that she and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together.

A source told People magazine the couple was expecting, telling the publication, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Valente was Bündchen’s jiu-jitsu instructor before she and legendary quarterback Tom Brady divorced. After the marriage broke up, Valente and Bündchen started dating, E! News reported.

She told The New York Times earlier this year, “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

They were seen publicly in November 2022 while visiting Provincia de Puntarenas with her children she shares with Brady, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. They at first denied their romance but a source in February 2024 said they had been dating since June 2023, People magazine reported.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before divorcing in October 2022.

TMZ reported that Bündchen told Brady and the former couple’s children about the pregnancy with Valente before the news was leaked online.

Brady has another son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, People magazine reported.

