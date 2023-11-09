‘Good Burger’ actor Kel Mitchell hospitalized, speaks out on Instagram

Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell hospitalized FILE PHOTO: Kenan Thompson (L) and Kel Mitchell (R) visit the Good Burger booth at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Mitchell confirmed on Instagram that he had been hospitalized but is currently at home recovering from an undisclosed illness. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kel Mitchell is reaching out to fans after news that he was hospitalized broke Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ was the first to report that Mitchell was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday night via the emergency room.

A witness told the gossip site that the “Good Burger” actor was conscious and alert.

Mitchell, 42, posted to Instagram, saying the medical issue, which he did not divulge, was “genuinely frightening” and that he is home “on the road to recovery.”

His wife, Asia Lee, shared the same statement on her Instagram account, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Mitchell’s latest project, “Good Burger 2,″ is slated to be released on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.

It is a sequel to “Good Burger” that reunites Mitchell with his co-star Kenan Thompson, People magazine reported.

Image 1 of 25
Kel Mitchell

Through the years SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Actor Kel Mitchell and guest attend the Macy's Passport Gala to Benefit HIV/AIDS Research and Awareness September 30, 2004 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda EdwardsGetty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!