Halloween: Celebrities sport eerie, spooky costumes for 2023

Happy Halloween: Just a couple of tourists -- Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber at the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Celebrities got decked out in Halloween costumes this weekend and in the days leading up to Halloween, ranging from Snow White and Betty Boop to spookier characters like Art the Clown and Chucky.

Many stars showed off their costumes at Friday’s annual Casamigos Party in Hollywood, Variety reported. Others took to social media to showcase their creativity.

Here is a sampling.

Singer Ed Sheeran sported a horror movie theme in his portrayal of the “Chucky” character. Can you imagine him singing in that outfit?

Chloe Bailey, meanwhile, was less menacing but still intimidating as she dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones.” Watch out for the dragons.

For her Las Vegas residency, singer Adele transformed into the mysterious and spooky Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family” television and movie franchises. Cousin Itt approves, no doubt.

Demi Lovato, who calls Halloween her “favorite time of the year,” transformed Snow White into a more sultry and poutier version of the Grimm’s Fairy Tales (and Disney movie) heroine.

Hailey Bieber reprised Carmen Electra from “Scary Movie,” complete with the “before” and “after” outfits -- a custom white Victoria’s Secret bra and panties ensemble.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as one of the flowers from the 2010 version of “Alice in Wonderland,” wearing a green jumpsuit and a pink flowery headdress.

What’s Lizzo got to do with Halloween? Plenty, when she pays tribute to the late Tina Turner. Definitely an upgrade from 2022, when the singer dressed up as Marge Simpson. Lizzo also displayed costumes featuring Carmen Miranda and Elvira.

Paris Hilton was simply toxic in her tribute to singer Britney Spears.

Singer-actress Keke Palmer dressed up as Tyra Banks from the 2018 film, “Life-Size 2.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wore detailed face paint and festive clothes for Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween Gala.

