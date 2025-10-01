Hanging up on dial-up: AOL pulls plug on dial-up service

The screeches and beeps that we grew up with are now silent as AOL has hung up on dial-up.

As of Sept. 30, one of the first experiences we had getting on the web is no longer available.

Formerly called America Online, AOL has turned off its dial-up service, which was amazingly still being used by 163,000 people who were in areas where broadband was either not available or too expensive, NBC News reported.

That was about 0.13% of homes across the country, The Associated Press reported.

On the AOL Help page, the company wrote:

"AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued."

While dial-up is no longer around, AOL has other products, including email, technical support and identity theft services, the AP reported.

If you want to reminisce or drive younger family members a bit crazy, the dial-up sound is still available on YouTube.

© 2025 Cox Media Group