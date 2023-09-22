Happy Fall, Y’all: New report ranks best states to visit this season

By Nicole Bennett

Autumn lovers, rejoice! ‘Tis the season for fall foliage, scenic drives, fall festivals and pumpkin patches.

And one company is celebrating the Autumn Equinox with a look at the best states to visit for fall festivities this season.

Lawnstarter compared states across the U.S. based on several metrics including projected fall foliage, scenic drives, national parks and fall attractions.

At the top of the tech company’s list – California comes in at number one. Lawnstarter, which connects users with outdoor services pros in their area, says the ‘golden state’ features the most national parks, state parks, trails and scenic drives.

“Northeastern states offer optimal sights for leaf peeping, thanks to abundant natural space,” Patricia Davis, Communications Manager for Lawnstarter, says. New York, which came in at number two on the company’s list, “enjoys the longest projected period of peak fall foliage for 2023,” David adds.

According to the report, the state of New York also boasts the second-highest number of forest trails. Rounding out the top five states is Pennsylvania, which currently has the most fall festivals planned for 2023.

New report ranks best states to visit this fall YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: A view of Half Dome on June 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Looking for other places to visit for the best fall festivals? Lawnstarter says six Midwestern states stand out including Missouri, number 23 overall on the company’s list, Wisconsin, number 11 overall, and Ohio, number 12 overall.

View Lawnstarter’s FULL list below:

  1. California
  2. New York
  3. Washington
  4. Michigan
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Vermont
  7. Oregon
  8. Colorado
  9. Minnesota
  10. Maine
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Ohio
  13. Connecticut
  14. Illinois
  15. Tennessee
  16. Montana
  17. New Hampshire
  18. Utah
  19. Iowa
  20. Virginia
  21. Indiana
  22. Idaho
  23. Missouri
  24. Massachusetts
  25. North Carolina
  26. Georgia
  27. North Dakota
  28. West Virginia
  29. Arizona
  30. Rhode Island
  31. Kentucky
  32. South Dakota
  33. New Mexico
  34. Nebraska
  35. New Jersey
  36. Wyoming
  37. Arkansas
  38. Maryland
  39. Nevada
  40. South Carolina
  41. Kansas
  42. Alabama
  43. Mississippi
  44. Texas
  45. Florida
  46. Delaware
  47. Oklahoma
  48. Louisiana

Read more here.




