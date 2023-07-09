Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing at concert in Vienna

Harry Styles: The pop singer is the latest performer to be struck by flying objects thrown by fans at concerts. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

VIENNA — This is a disturbing sign of the times.

Pop star Harry Styles became the latest entertainer to be struck by a flying object during a performance, as he was hit in the face during his “Love on Tour” concert in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, Rolling Stone reported.

Video captured by a fan at Ernst Happel Stadion shows the “As It Was” singer strutting down the stage when an unknown object strikes him in the eye, according to Billboard. Styles can be seen bending over, wincing in pain, before walking off the stage, the website reported.

It is not the first time Styles has been hit by objects on stage, according to Rolling Stone. His fans have tossed everything from flowers to chicken nuggets during concerts, and was hit in the eye in November 2022 when a fan threw Skittles at him, the magazine reported.

The incident prompted the official Skittles Twitter account to tweet a message, telling its followers, “Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.”

Also last year, Styles had to take a short break during a concert in Chicago on Oct. 14, 2022, when he was struck in the groin by something thrown by a fan, Billboard reported.

Styles is one of several entertainers who have been on the receiving end of flying objects from fans.

On June 18, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after she was struck by a cellphone tossed by a concertgoer in New York City, hitting her in the head, Rolling Stone reported.

Days later during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max was slapped in the face when a concertgoer rushed the stage, according to the magazine. Last week in London’s Hyde Park, a fan appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at Pink, and days later, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet, Rolling Stone reported.

Artists like Adele have urged fans to behave. During a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, the singer called out the rowdy behavior.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting (expletive) show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing (expletive) on stage, have you seen them,” Adele said. “I (expletive) dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll (expletive) kill you.”

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media accounts, according to CNN.

