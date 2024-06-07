Heat dome bakes Southwest portion of U.S.

Heat wave DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 6: A man takes a photo of thermometer that shows 120 Fahrenheit (49 C) at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley today as extreme heat wave warming issued in California, United States on June 6, 2024. Death Valley, California, widely known as one of the hottest spots on the planet. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A heat dome is blanketing parts of California and the Southwest bringing along dangerous conditions and breaking records.

More than 25 million people are living in a heat advisory in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, CNN reported. High-temperature records have been broken this week in several areas.

The Associated Press reported that the recent hot weather was the first heat wave for 2024 with the official start of summer two weeks away.

Las Vegas broke a 2010 record of 110 with one degree higher on Thursday, reaching the 111 mark.

High temperatures through the weekend will run 10-15 degrees above normal, with Thursday being the hottest day in the stretch. Numerous record high temperatures may be set. pic.twitter.com/XRdNNVxRuR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2024

Phoenix hit 113 on Thursday breaking the record there. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management issued fire warnings telling people not to start campfires, go target shooting or use fireworks, CBS News reported.

Fresno tied a 121-year-old record with 107 degrees. The National Weather Service in Sacramento told people “Consider canceling outdoor activities during the heat of the day (3-7PM)!”

MAJOR HeatRisk is expected in the majority of the Valley and portions of the foothills today and Thursday, 6/5-6/6. This level of heat affects those without effective cooling & adequate hydration. Consider canceling outdoor activities during the heat of the day (3-7PM)! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hRkhQxjbyv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 5, 2024

Reno which typically sees highs of 81 this time of year had a 98 on Thursday.

Death Valley’s 122-degree temperature on Thursday broke a 1996 record. National Park officials there are telling people not to go out hiking after 10 a.m. because of the hot weather. The park’s weather alert said “Travel prepared to survive” and reminded visitors that cell phones do not work most areas of the park.

The National Weather Service said the temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal, CNN reported.

The HeatRisk map says there is “major” or “extreme” heat this week.

With well above normal temperatures, little overnight relief, & the duration of the heat- HeatRisk will reach "Major" to "Extreme" levels in many areas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for those areas. To find HeatRisk for your location, find it at https://t.co/aUon3jXa1j pic.twitter.com/WwUDDKwvh2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2024

It isn’t just the western part of the nation feeling the heat, parts of Florida could see records tied or broken, NBC News reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group