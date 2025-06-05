Hooters abruptly closes 30 locations

Hooters restaurant
Restaurants close FILE PHOTO: About 30 Hooters locations across the country have closed. (Brett - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Months after filing for bankruptcy, Hooters has closed 30 locations across several states.

Read more trending news

The bar and chicken wing chain released a statement to CNN, which read, "After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close certain company-owned locations.”

The company did not provide a list of locations, but local reports said 30 restaurants are in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

In addition to the closings, the company is selling all of its 100 company-owned locations to two franchise groups, CNN reported.

Hooters also, when asked by USA Today, did not say when employees learned about the closings.

Despite the closings, the company pledged it is “here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.”

This is not the first time Hooters has closed locations. It shuttered dozens in 2024, claiming rising food prices and labor costs forced the closures.

There are 305 Hooters locations, USA Today reported.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!