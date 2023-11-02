House votes not to expel Rep. George Santos

The New York representative had insisted that he would not resign.

George Santos: The New York Republican survived an effort to expel him from the House. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. George Santos survived by vote by House members to expel him on Wednesday, as his fellow members of Congress decided to wait while his criminal trial and a House Ethics Committee investigation went forward.

According to The Associated Press, Santos prevailed by a 213-179 vote as the resolution did not receive the required two-thirds majority.

Most Republicans, along with more than 30 Democrats, voted against expelling the Republican from New York, according to the news organization.

The resolution to expel Santos was introduced by fellow New York congressman Anthony D’Esposito, The New York Times reported. D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Marcus J. Molinaro, Michael Lawler and Brandon Williams, represent swing districts and face difficult reelection campaigns, according to The Washington Post.

Newly elected House speaker Mike Johnson said he did not support removing Santos without due process, according to the Times.

Many House members agreed despite condemning Santos for lying to voters and donors about his biography and résumé, the newspaper reported. Representatives were wary about setting what they saw as a dangerous precedent, according to the newspaper.

Santos has admitted to “résumé embellishment,” according to the Post. Nancy Marks, his former campaign treasurer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, obstructing federal campaign regulators and wire fraud in connection with the congressman’s indictment. Santos is currently facing 23 counts, the newspaper reported.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all of the counts, which include fraud, money laundering, falsifying records and aggravated identity theft, according to the Post.

It is the second time in the last six months that Santos has avoided an effort to expel him from Congress, the Times reported.

On Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said it was “expeditiously” reviewing the allegations against Santos and would “announce its next course of action” on or before Nov. 17, according to the newspaper.

