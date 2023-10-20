Israel-Hamas war: 2 American hostages released by Hamas

Two hostages released FILE PHOTO: Families of hostages, and volunteers stand behind a large sign that reads, "bring them home now" after a special ‘Kabalat Shabbat,’ (welcoming the Shabbat) prayer service next to a "Shabbat Dinner" table set up in the Tel Aviv museum plaza, with 200 empty seats, representing the hostages and missing people on October 20, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war with multiple fronts, including at the country's northern border with Lebanon. Countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Israel, and Israel has begun relocating residents some communities on its northern border. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents of northern Gaza have fled to the southern part of the territory, following Israel's vow to launch a ground invasion. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Israeli officials confirmed Friday that a pair of American hostages have been released by Hamas, according to multiple reports.

Officials with the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, were released, according to The Associated Press and ABC News. A spokesman for Hamas said the decision was made “for humanitarian reasons” amid mediations overseen by Qatar, Reuters reported.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Judith Raanan grew up in Israel and traveled to her native country with her daughter before Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. The pair had not been heard from since the attacks were launched, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Judith Raanan is a member of Chabad of Evanston, and the group said that she and her daughter had “apparently been abducted from Nachal Oz, Israel.”

Friend and Rabbi Meir Hecht described Judith Rannan to NBC News as “a very spiritual woman” who loved to pray and talk about her connection to God.

“She’s an exceedingly warm, kind, giving, generous woman,” Hecht told the Sun-Times. “She was always involved in helping people and being there to show support whenever someone needed a shoulder to lean on. She’s a really kind woman.”

