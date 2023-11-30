Israel-Hamas war: 6 additional Israeli hostages released

Israel-Hamas Truce Extended Again As Negotiations Over Hostage Release Continue SOUTHERN ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 30: IDF soldiers walk near military vehicles near the border of Gaza on November 30, 2023 in Southern Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a further extension to a truce that has lasted nearly a week, which promised the release of more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Six additional hostages were released Thursday, the Israeli military says.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said that six more hostages were released, according to CNN.

The additional hostages were taken to Egypt by the Red Cross hours after two other hostages were over to Israel separately, according to The Associated Press. They have since returned to Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said, according to CNN.

The Prime Minister’s office, according to CNN, released the names of the six hostages:

Sapir Cohen, adult

Shani Goren, adult

Nili Margalit, adult

Ilana Gritzewsky, adult

Bilal Alziadana, adult

Aisha Alziadana, child

The hostage release Thursday marked the seventh straight night hostages were released under the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The cease-fire agreement is expected to expire early Friday but mediators are working to extend the deadline.

According to the AP, Israel is expected to free 30 Palestinian prisoners Thursday night.