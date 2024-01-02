Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport

JAPAN-ACCIDENT-AIR This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, media reports said. (STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after it collided with another plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

NHK broadcast video of the plane fully involved in flames on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

The BBC reported that all 379 passengers and crew were able to get off the plane safely, authorities told NHK.

According to Japanese military officials, five crewmembers on the coast guard plane are missing. The pilot of the plane was evacuated.

The plane collided with a coast guard plane, authorities said, according to NHK.

Video showed the plane burning on the runway early Tuesday in Japan.

