Jeremy Renner returns to visit hospital year after his snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner: Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+)

A year after his near-fatal snowplow accident, actor Jeremy Renner returned to the hospital where he was treated.

On Friday, the “Avengers’” actor shared a post on Instagram of him in the passenger seat of a RennerVation Foundation firetruck, according to People magazine. He stopped by the hospital in Reno, Nevada, that treated him after his accident.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and (pizza)!!!!” Renner said. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude.”

Last year, Renner was injured when he was trying to stop his snowplow from hitting his nephew by his house, according to CNN. The snowplow weighed around 14,300 pounds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He broke multiple bones including eight ribs in 14 places, an eye socket and a knee. He also had a collapsed lung and his liver was pierced by a rib bone, according to CNN. Renner’s doctor at the time said the snowplow “came within millimeters of hitting one of his vital organs or a major nerve.”

Renner is planning to mark the anniversary of his accident by releasing what he describes as a “new musical diary” called “Wait,” according to People. Earlier in the month, Renner shared the project on his Instagram account, writing, “New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way,” according to CNN. The project was announced months earlier in October and set to drop Jan. 1 which is the one-year anniversary of his accident.

Renner is expected to be at CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” on Sunday to ring in 2024.