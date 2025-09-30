Josh Hartnett involved in car crash

FILE PHOTO: Josh Hartnett attends "La Trampa" photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on August 01, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. He is currently filming a project in Canada for Netflix. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Actor Josh Hartnett was sent to a Canadian hospital after the SUV he was in was involved in a crash.

The incident happened on Sept. 25 and was a collision between a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol vehicle and an SUV, in which Hartnett was a passenger, CBC reported.

He was apparently on his way home from filming an untitled project for Netflix when the crash occurred.

Hartnett and the driver of the SUV were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said. A representative for the actor said he was released and was given the OK to return to work, People magazine reported.

Production on the Netflix project was not impacted by the accident, Deadline reported.

The police officer who was driving the cruiser went to a hospital as a precaution, CBC reported.

Hartnett is one of the producers of the Netflix short-run show. According to IMDB, the show focuses on "When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family, his community, and his way of life."

