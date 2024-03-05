Kate, Princess of Wales, to appear at June’s Trooping the Color after abdominal surgery break

Public event? FILE PHTOO: Catherine, Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Defense officials said that the princess will appear at the Trooping the Color ceremony, but the palace has not confirmed her participation. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Royal family watchers now know when they will get what might be the first official sighting of Kate, the Princess of Wales, in 2024.

>> Read more trending news

The wife of Prince William has been recovering from abdominal surgery that was done in January, The Associated Press reported. The reason for the surgery has not been disclosed.

There has been little information released from Kensington Palace officials leading up to and after her procedure, which officials said was not cancer-related. She has been out of the public eye during her recovery and was last seen in December during the royal family’s Christmas traditions.

The palace said she would not appear in public for any official duties until after Easter. In a statement on Jan. 17, officials said it was her “wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

She left the hospital on Jan. 29, 13 days after the procedure was done.

Most of her recovery has been done at Kate’s Windsor home, but she also went to Anmer Hall, the family’s home on the Sandringham estate, last month.

TMZ obtained a photo of the princess with her mother, Carole Middleton, driving a car near Windsor Castle on Monday. It is the first time the public has seen Kate in months.

Last week, Kate’s spokesperson said, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kingston Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” adding that she is “doing well,” People magazine reported. That statement came after speculation and conspiracy theories spread online and after William decided not to attend the memorial service for his godfather.

But the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that the princess will inspect soldiers during a ceremony on June 8. The AP reported that the prince and the princess’ staff has not confirmed the event, however.

The event, which dates back more than 260 years, will celebrate the birthday of King Charles III. The king has been dealing with his own health issues, including being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Charles has also been out of the public eye, with his wife, Queen Camilla, taking over his engagements as he is treated for cancer, Fox News reported. He has conducted several meetings while undergoing treatment, including meeting with the chancellor of the exchequer on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, BBC News reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Photos: Kate Middleton through the years Kate Middleton as a 5-year-old. (Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty Images )





© 2024 Cox Media Group