Kevin McCallister: Macaulay Culkin earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: View of Macaulay Culkin's star during the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD — Macauley Culkin who starred as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” as a child, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Culkin received the 2,765th star Friday Morning, according to KTLA. It marks his 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Culkin is best known for his role as Kevin McAlister in “Home Alone.” His “Home Alone” costar Catherina O’Hara who starred as his mother in the movies spoke at the ceremony, according to the news outlet. His friend and actress, Natasha Lyonne, also spoke.

“As a very neglectful fake mother, I’m very glad that he’s given me another chance to show up for him,” O’Hara said, according to Variety.

“He is the reason we have all made watching ‘Home Alone’ a family holiday tradition,” O’Hara said, according to Variety.

“There is this unspoken language that child actors seem to have — granted, Macaulay Culkin was as ubiquitous as Shirley Temple! [But] immediately our relationship was one of a deep, intuitive understanding, and this protective instinct for each other,” Lyonne said, according to Variety.

Culkin’s partner, actress Brenda Song, was also in attendance at the ceremony with their two children, KTLA reported.

Culkin was 10 years old when he starred in “Home Alone,” according to Variety. His character was a “resourceful child who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation,” the Hollywood Walk of Fame said. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role.

“Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, “Home Alone” is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!”

Culkin most recently starred in “American Horror Story: Installment 10″ for FX and in “The Righteous Gemstones” for HBO Max, the Hollywood Walk of Fame said.

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” Culkin ended the ceremony, according to KTLA.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Macaulay Culkin receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Macaulay Culkin attends the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group