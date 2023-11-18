Kitten rescued by first responders after getting stuck in storm drain A kitten was found Friday afternoon stuck in a storm drain in Clermont County, Ohio. (Miami Township Fire & EMS/Miami Township Fire & EMS)

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A kitten was found Friday afternoon stuck in a storm drain in Clermont County, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

The kitten was found in a storm drain by State Route 131, according to WHIO.

First responders with Miami Township Fire & EMS were called to assist in rescuing the kitten.

“Thankfully the kitten was successfully rescued by Firefighter/Paramedic Lynch. It was unhappy but healthy,” Miami Township Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

The kitten is reportedly getting taken care of by a resident in the area, according to WHIO.

It is not clear how long the kitten was in the storm drain or how long it was in there.

It is also not clear if the kitten sustained any injuries but the rescue was successful.