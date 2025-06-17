Kraft Heinz to pull artificial dyes from products by 2027

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside of the Aon Center marks the location for the headquarters of Kraft Heinz on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The company has pledged to remove artificial food dyes from its products by 2027. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Big changes are coming to the Kraft Heinz product line. The company will be removing artificial dyes from its products by 2027.

Kraft Heinz said that nearly 90% of its products, such as its famous Heinz Ketchup, already do not contain artificial dyes, but those that do will have them removed by the end of 2027, The Associated Press reported.

It will also not release new products with artificial dyes, CNN reported.

Instead of FD&C synthetic additives, the company will switch to natural colors.

“The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio,” Kraft Heinz North America President Pedro Navio said in a statement.

Products such as Kool-Aid, Jell-O, and Crystal Light are among the items that will be affected, The New York Times reported.

It will also work with licensees of its brands to encourage the removal of synthetic dyes.

Kraft Mac & Cheese already had synthetic coloring removed in 2016, the AP reported.

The Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said in April that the agency would try to do away with synthetic dyes by the end of next year, but would rely on the food industry voluntarily complying with the request.

There are 36 food color additives approved by the FDA, including eight synthetic ones.

Red 3, which is used in candies, cakes and medication, is being banned in food by 2027 because it has been found to cause cancer in rats.

Artificial dyes have also been found in some studies to possibly cause neurobehavioral problems in some children.

The FDA has said that approved dyes are safe and that “the totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives,” the AP reported.

Kraft Heinz is the first packaged food company in the U.S. to remove artificial dyes, CNN reported.

