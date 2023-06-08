At least 21 teenagers hospitalized after part of elevated walkway collapses near a Texas beach Around 21 teenagers were injured including at least five who were flown to the hospital Thursday after part of an elevated walkway collapses in Surfside Beach, Texas. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Around 21 teenagers were injured including at least five who were flown to the hospital Thursday after part of an elevated walkway collapses in Surfside Beach, Texas.

The collapse happened Thursday afternoon in a city on the Gulf of Mexico which is about 60 miles south of downtown Houston, according to The Associated Press. Surfside Beach firefighters were called out to the area just after 12:30 p.m.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills told the AP that at least five people were taken to the hospital in helicopters.

Brazoria County public information officer Sharon Trower told the AP that six victims were taken t the hospital by ambulance and around 10 others were taken by private cars to the hospital.

The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 17 years old, according to a news release from Brazoria County obtained by the news outlet.

Brazoria County officials said that the injuries are non-life-threatening, according to KRIV.

Brazoria County officials told KTRK that the incident had involved the Bayous City Fellowship summer camp that was visiting the area from Cypress, Tomball, and Spring Branch.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.