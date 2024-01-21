At least 3 killed, 2 others injured in shooting at rental house in Texas, sheriff says

Officials say at least three people were killed in a shooting at a rental house in Katy, Texas early Sunday morning.

At least 3 killed, 2 others injured in shooting at rental house in Texas, sheriff says Officials say at least three people were killed in a shooting at a rental house in Katy, Texas early Sunday morning. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials say at least three people were killed in a shooting at a rental house in Katy, Texas early Sunday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called out to the 4600 block of Russet Leaf Trace in Katy for a shooting. When deputies arrived, three people were found dead. Multiple others were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez said the scene of the shooting was possibly a short-term rental.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., according to KPRC.

At the time of the shooting, there were more than a dozen people inside the house, KHOU reported. The sheriff’s office said it is unclear if the shooter or shooters were invited or if they had crashed the gathering.

Investigators are working to determine if there was one or more shooters, KPRC reported.

The names of the victims have not been released. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!