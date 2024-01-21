At least 3 killed, 2 others injured in shooting at rental house in Texas, sheriff says Officials say at least three people were killed in a shooting at a rental house in Katy, Texas early Sunday morning. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials say at least three people were killed in a shooting at a rental house in Katy, Texas early Sunday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called out to the 4600 block of Russet Leaf Trace in Katy for a shooting. When deputies arrived, three people were found dead. Multiple others were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez said the scene of the shooting was possibly a short-term rental.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., according to KPRC.

At the time of the shooting, there were more than a dozen people inside the house, KHOU reported. The sheriff’s office said it is unclear if the shooter or shooters were invited or if they had crashed the gathering.

Investigators are working to determine if there was one or more shooters, KPRC reported.

The names of the victims have not been released. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

