Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks engaged

FILE PHOTO: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the "Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 17, 2025 in London, England. Brooks confirmed they are now engaged. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Liam Hemsworth is engaged.

Gabriella Brooks confirmed that Hemsworth asked her to marry him and she has the ring to prove it.

She showed off the massive stone in a series of photos on Instagram.

Last month, Brooks was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger when she was in Spain, People magazine reported.

The pair were first seen together during a brunch with Hemsworth’s parents in December 2019, but went Instagram official in 2021.

Hemsworth was previously married to singer and actress Miley Cyrus after dating on and off for about a decade, TMZ said. They wed in December 2018, but their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

