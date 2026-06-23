Lionel Messi sets World Cup record for career goals, leads Argentina past Austria

Lionel Messi connected for two goals on Monday, setting a World Cup career record with his 17th and 18th scores.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lionel Messi became the top scorer in World Cup history on Monday, accounting for both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory against Austria in a Group J match.

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Messi, 38, scored his 17th and 18th career World Cup goals to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer after missing a penalty kick in the first half, The Athletic reported.

The victory for Argentina ensures the defending champions a berth in the knockout round, according to ESPN.

The GOAT stands alone.



MESSI BECOMES THE ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER IN MEN’S FIFA WORLD CUP HISTORY 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aWY9thIuUG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

The Inter Miami forward’s first goal in the 38th minute broke a tie with German soccer legend Miroslav Klose, according to ESPN. His second score came during stoppage time at the end of the second half, The Athletic reported. That gave him 18 goals and put him ahead of women’s World Cup record-holder Marta, who had 17.

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi told reporters after the match. “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense.

“I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates.”

Klose had held the men’s World Cup record since 2014, when he passed the Brazil’s Ronaldo with his 16th goal, according to the sports news website.

MESSI WITH THE BRACE TO PASS MARTA FOR THE MOST-EVER GOALS, MAN OR WOMAN, IN A FIFA WORLD CUP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ww5Wz9FnHk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

Messi tied Klose’s record by scoring a hat trick during Argentina’s 3-0 win against Algeria on June 16, ESPN reported.

Messi, who is Argentina’s captain, has now scored in six consecutive World Cup games since 2022, ESPN reported. His 18 goals have come during five World Cups, as he scored in 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, according to The Athletic. Messi did not score in 2010.

Messi scored his first World Cup goal on June 16, 2006, when he was 18, ESPN reported. He scored in the second half against Serbia and Montenegro.

All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:



Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18



Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28



Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18



Most minutes played in the… — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 22, 2026

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Messi said about setting the record, according to The Associated Press. “The way things are going in the World Cup, the way it’s being played, it’s a very even game. No one is giving away anything.”

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