Longtime ESPN anchor Linda Cohn announces retirement

Her last broadcast on ESPN's "SportsCenter" will be on June 26.

Linda Cohn, who anchored ESPN’s “SportsCenter” for 34 years, announced her retirement on Monday.

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In a news release, ESPN said that Cohn, 66, would anchor her final broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on June 26. Her contract expires at the end of June, and she was unable to strike a new deal with ESPN, USA Today reported.

Her last day on the job will be June 30, according to ESPN.

Cohn joined ESPN in July 1992 and hosted her first “SportsCenter” show at 2 a.m. ET on July 11, 1992.

Cohn has hosted more than 5,500 editions of “SportsCenter,” the most ever at the sports cable network. She hosted her 5,000th show in 2016, USA Today reported.

“When I look back, I have amazing memories of the shows I hosted, the games I reported on, the athletes I met and the outstanding colleagues I got to work with,” said Cohn, who began her career in broadcasting in 1981 on her native Long Island as a radio news anchor, writer and sports reporter. “I’ve always said I was a fan first and I’ve always tried to keep that top of mind when I was doing ‘SportsCenter’ or anything else.

Thank you so much for making THIS DAY so heartwarming for me.😊Please know how much your kind words will always stay with me. Stay tuned!❤️

https://t.co/Uj8NrjbPrq — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 22, 2026

“But what I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching ‘SportsCenter,’ enter this business, and succeed in it. If my journey helped make that path a little easier for them, then that’s the achievement I’ll cherish most.”

Cohn did play-by-play for ESPN’s coverage of the WNBA and was involved in NHL studio shows, drawing from her experience as a college hockey goalie, ESPN reported.

She also appeared in many “This is SportsCenter” commercials and was inducted into the National Sports Media Hall of Fame in 2017.

In a statement, ESPN president Burke Magnus called Cohn a legend.

“She has brought enthusiasm, personality and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list,” Magnus said. “We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her.”

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