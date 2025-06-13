Loren Ruch, HGTV content chief, dead at 55

The head of content at HGTV died on June 12. He was 55.

Loren Ruch, the head of content for HGTV who also co-hosted an episode of “HGTV House Party” in 2021, died on June 12. He was 55.

Ruch had been battling acute myeloid leukemia.

He had been with HGTV as a programming executive since 2008 and was named the head of content for the channel in January 2023.

He oversaw the production of HGTV series such as “HGTV Dream Home,” “HGTV Green Home,” “Rose Parade” and “White House Christmas” as an executive producer.

As the head of content, he managed the programming of “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” “Celebrity IOU,” “Battle on the Beach” and “A Very Brady Renovation.”

“Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros. Television Group, wrote in a memo sent to staff members. “Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape. His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered -- the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

Before his time at HGTV, Ruch spent 10 years at Fox’s “Good Day LA,” winning five Emmy Awards.

He began his career in daytime talk shows and game shows, including “Home & Family,” “Love Connection” and “Family Feud.”

