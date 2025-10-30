Louvre heist: 5 more arrests made

FILE PHOTO: A crowd gathers underneath a balcony of the Louvre Museum as a French Crime scene officer works after a robbery at the world-famous museum earlier in the day, on October 19, 2025, in Paris, France. So far, seven arrests have been made in connection with the heist. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

PARIS — Five more people have been arrested in connection with the Louvre museum heist.

But the missing jewels have yet to be recovered.

One of those arrested was identified through DNA and is suspected of being one of the alleged robbers, The Associated Press reported.

Four people carried out the theft, the BBC reported.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the brazen daylight break-in on Oct. 19 at the museum’s Apollo Gallery.

While officials said that one person was among those who took the crown jewels, the others “may be able to inform us about how the events unfolded.” Names and other information about those in custody were not released.

UPI reported that prosecutors believe that the gang of alleged jewel thieves is bigger than those in custody. That includes the possibility of a person ordering the theft and those behind it, according to Reuters.

As for those who were previously arrested, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said they gave “minimalist” statements and “partially admitted” being involved.

One was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport before boarding a flight for Algeria. His DNA was found on a getaway motorized scooter.

Beccuau said at this point there is no evidence of the theft getting inside help from the Louvre staff.

She also tried to appeal to those who are in possession of the $102 million worth of cultural treasures to return them.

“I want to make it very clear to those who are in possession of them today that the courts would obviously take into account the fact that no loss was caused by this burglary,” Beccuau said, according to Reuters.

