Lululemon sues Costco over ‘dupes’ of athleisure clothing

Lululemon is suing Costco over products that are too similar to the athleisure brand's items.

Lululemon is taking Costco to court, accusing the wholesale club of selling lower-priced knockoffs of its products.

Lululemon is known for athleisure clothing and said that Costco uses makers of popular brands to make similar items for its private Kirkland brand, which leads shoppers to believe that Kirkland items are made by original suppliers, a belief that Costco does not try to dispel, The Associated Press reported.

Costco sold a Hi-Tec Men’s Scuba Full Zip hoodie for $19.97. Similar men’s jackets sold by Lululemon sell for more than $100, the AP reported.

In all, Lululemon said there were six products that were too similar to their trademarked clothing line, Investopedia reported.

“As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary,” Lululemon said in a statement to the AP.

In a statement to CNN, Lululemon said, “one of the purposes of selling ‘dupes’ is to confuse consumers … into believing that the ‘dupes’ are (Lululemon’s) authentic products when they are not.”

Costco did not comment when asked by both the AP and CNN.

But the warehouse club did stop selling some, but not all, of the similar products after Lululemon sent Costco a complaint in November, Investopedia reported.

Lululemon requested a jury trial to force Costco to stop selling similar products to theirs, as well as monetary damages.

This is not the first time Lululemon has sued a company over products that were too much the same. It took Peloton to court in 2021 with similar claims. Two years after the filing, Lululemon and Peloton entered a partnership, making Lululemon the main apparel partner to the equipment company, the AP reported.

