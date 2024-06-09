Man accused of fatally shooting his 2 brothers, setting late mother’s house on fire

Suspect caught: A man accused of killing his two brothers and setting his late mother's house on fire was arrested early Friday. (Polack/Adobe Stock)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting his two brothers and setting the home of his recently deceased mother on fire, authorities said.

Jeffrey Austwick, 54, of Highland Park, was arrested in St. Louis on Friday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli told the Chicago Tribune.

A murder warrant was issued on June 5, charging Austick in the deaths of Marc Austwick, 63, of Lake Forest, Illinois; and John Austwick, 60, of Mundelein, Illinois, the newspaper reported. Officials said Jeffrey Austwick was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. CDT on Friday near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, according to WMAQ-TV.

QUICK ACTION, QUICK ARREST: Yesterday, our Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) received word from the National Park Service that an Illinois double homicide suspect may be near the Arch grounds. RTCC detectives started to review cameras in the area (like the image below) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yqTq0rsxu6 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 8, 2024

Both victims were found outside the burning home of their late mother, according to WLS-TV. According to an autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, the television station reported.

The siblings’ mother, Phyllis Austwick, died May 31 in Highland Park, according to an online obituary. She was 84. She was a lifelong resident of Highland Park and had five children.

Police said that Jeffrey Austwick was living at his mother’s residence when his brothers came to discuss her property, WBBM-TV reported. Investigators said that Jeffrey Austwick shot both of his siblings when they arrived at the property, according to the television station.

Jeffrey Austwick, wanted in the shooting deaths of his two brothers in Highland Park, was taken into custody Friday in St. Louis, police said. The brothers were meeting to discuss the property of their elderly mother who passed away earlier this week. https://t.co/zcemfivf2Z — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 8, 2024

According to police, Jeffrey Austwick fled the area in his vehicle, the Tribune reported.

St. Louis police apprehended the suspect after receiving a tip from the National Park Service, according to KSDK-TV.

Jeffrey Austwick remains in custody in St. Louis, where he is awaiting an initial court hearing, and then extradition to Lake County, according to the Tribune.

© 2024 Cox Media Group